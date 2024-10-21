Fire breaks out at Mandai Metro Station in Pune, on one injured

Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) A fire broke out on the ground floor of the Mandai Metro Station here past midnight but no one was injured in the incident, an official said on Monday.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred when some foam caught fire during a welding work.

"Upon receiving a call about the fire, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were extinguished. No one was injured in the incident," said a fire department officer.

Local MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol took to X to say the fire has been extinguished and the incident did not affect metro service. PTI SPK NSD NSD