Fire breaks out at medical college in Meerut, no casualties

Meerut, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in the operation theatre of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College here on Friday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported, police said.

A spark in the window air conditioner in the gynecological operation theatre, on the second floor of the state-run hospital, caused the fire, the medical college's principal Dr RC Gupta told PTI.

No patients or doctors were inside the operation theatre at the time of the incident but equipment and other material worth Rs 1 crore were gutted, Dr Gupta said.

Chief Fire Officer Santosh Kumar Rai said six fire brigade teams reached the spot and started efforts to douse the fire, which took an hour to extinguish.

Dr Gupta said a committee has been formed to investigate the accident. PTI COR SNS NB NB