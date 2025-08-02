Fire breaks out at medicine manufacturing plant in Kolkata, no injuries reported

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plant of Dey’s Medical in south Kolkata on Saturday, engulfing the vicinity in thick black smoke, officials said.

The blaze was reported at the Bondel Gate area where the plant is located, around 4 pm, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"So far, there are no reports of anyone being trapped or any fatalities," an official said.

However, one firefighter reportedly fell ill while trying to douse the blaze and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, he said.

Local police also reached the site. Fire brigade personnel were facing difficulty in accessing the narrow lanes surrounding the plant, another official said.

“The fire tenders were diverted through alternate routes to reach the site,” said the local councillor.

Some workers at the plant of the 75-year-old company said they came out after experiencing breathing problems due to the thick smoke, and that repair work was underway at the facility.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The situation remains challenging as the facility reportedly houses a large quantity of chemicals and other flammable materials, making it difficult to ascertain when the blaze can be fully brought under control.

The councillor said residents have long raised concerns about the storage of chemicals in such a densely populated area. PTI BSM MNB RBT