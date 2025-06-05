Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station; no injuries

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours.

No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the civic official said.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.