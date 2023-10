New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the NCC office in south Delhi's RK Puram area on Thursday, fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire in the office of the National Cadet Corps' (NCC) director general at RK Puram's West Block around 4.10 pm and pressed 12 water tenders into service, they said.

There are no reports of any injuries and the operation to control the blaze is underway, the officials added. PTI BM SZM