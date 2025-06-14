Fire breaks out at office building in New Delhi's Janpath Road, no casualties

New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in an office building here on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush 15 fire tenders, a DFS official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of an office building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said.

"We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," he added. PTI SSJ OZ OZ