Fire breaks out at office in Delhi's Kailash Colony, none injured

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at an office in the main market of Kailash Colony here on Monday, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service official said that no one received any injury due to the fire.

"We received a call regarding fire at an office in the main market of Kailash Colony at 10.25 am. We rushed three fire tenders to the spot immediately," he said.

The police was also informed about the fire and teams were sent to the spot.

The building was immediately vacated by the fire and police teams.

The officer said that the fire was completely doused by 11.05 am.

Many videos of the fire incident went viral on social media platforms.

Further investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.