Fire breaks out at oil godown near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at the godown of Shell Oil and gas company in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire department was alerted at 3.35 am, following which 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, they said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, a senior fire department official said.

"Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added. PTI AMP ADB