New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a banquet hall in outer Delhi's Alipur area and no one was injured, officials said on Friday.

A call was received at 1.55 pm and 13 fire tenders have been pressed into service, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

So far, there are no reports of anyone injured in the incident, the official said, adding that efforts are on to douse the fire.