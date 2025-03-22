Fire breaks out at paper mill in Gujarat, Army joins firefighting operation

Surendranagar, Mar 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a paper mill in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Saturday and personnel from the Indian Army joined the operation to control the blaze, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire that erupted at the factory in the Dhrangadhra area around 4.15 pm, they said.

“The Sub Divisional Magistrate requested the Indian Army’s assistance in dousing the fire. In response, the Indian Army column swung into action immediately with its firefighting teams stationed at Dhrangadhra Military Station,” said an official release.

According to the release, 70-80 Army personnel and firefighting equipment were deployed for the operation.

All efforts were made to save the lives of civilians and people were evacuated to safe places with the help of civil administration, it said.

“Four fire tenders and teams from Surendranagar and Dhrangadhra fire stations were also involved along with Indian Army personnel in the operation to control the blaze. No casualty has been reported,” said an official from Dhrangadhra taluka police station.

The Indian Army is committed to providing critical support to civil authorities during calamities, stated the release.

“When disaster strikes, be it a natural catastrophe, public health crisis, or other emergencies, our military is dedicated to assisting civil authorities in a multifaceted approach to protect lives and property,” it added. PTI COR KA NR