Fire breaks out at pharma unit in Palghar district; no injuries

Palghar, Jul 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that started around 2 pm at the unit in the Palghar MIDC area, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster control cell.

Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighting is still going on, he said.

Citing preliminary reports, the official said that there were a couple of explosions in the factory, and plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a distance. The cause of the fire is still not known, he said.

The company was evacuated immediately after the staff noticed the fire, he said, adding that District Collector Govind Bodke was among those monitoring the situation at the spot.