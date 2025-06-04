Fire breaks out at pizza outlet's kitchen in Delhi mall; no one injured

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A fire broke out inside the kitchen of a pizza outlet at V3S Mall in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service around 11:35 am after the fire was reported from the third floor of the mall, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

According to the fire department, the blaze originated from the kitchen area of Toniq Pizza. As thick smoke reached the upper levels of the mall, there was panic among the people, the official said.

The firefighters brought the situation under control shortly after the arrival of the first team and the flames were doused by 11:40 am, he said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any re-ignition, the official said. PTI BM ARI