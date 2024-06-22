Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Friday night, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

No injury has been reported so far, the official said, adding that at least 28 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze.

A call was received that a fire broke out at a factory located in Nilothi village at around 9 pm, he said.

The fire spread in the chemicals and plastic material kept in the factory located on a single-storey premises, he said.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The firefighting operation is underway, the official said. PTI ALK BM NB NB