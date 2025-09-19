Fire breaks out at plastic factory near Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing plant in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Friday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place in Irba area under the jurisdiction of Ormanjhi police station, and efforts were underway to douse the blaze.

"Three fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze, which was yet to be brought under control," Ormanjhi police station in-charge Anil Kumar Tiwari said, adding that the cause was yet to be ascertained.

There were no reports of any casualties so far. The extent of damage could be assessed only after the fire was extinguished, he added. PTI RPS RPS ACD