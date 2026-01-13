Fire breaks out at plastic scrap godown in Hyderabad, no injuries

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a plastic scrap godown near here on Tuesday, though no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The fire started at around 6.30 am and spread rapidly through the premises, even as thick black smoke emanated from the site.

After getting information, fire and police personnel reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 9 am.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the fire was caused due to short-circuit.

"No one is injured in the fire accident," a police official at Rajendranagar police station said. Further probe was on. PTI VVK VVK ADB