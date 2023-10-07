Fire breaks out at plastic waste godown in west Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Kamruddin Nagar in west Delhi late last night, officials said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire at Ranhaula area was received at about 12.44 am on Saturday. Around 21 fire tenders were pressed into service and the the blaze was doused around 3 am.

DFS officials said plastic waste and corrugated rolls in an open area caught fire on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, due to which a portion of a shed there partially collapsed. No one was injured in the fire, the DFS officials said.