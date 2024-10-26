Fire breaks out at PNB branch in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at Punjab and National Bank's (PNB) branch in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire but a portion of the bank was gutted, they said.

At 7.35 pm, a call was received about the blaze at the PNB branch in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control within an hour, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

There were no casualties in the incident. A portion of the bank and an ATM were gutted in the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire would be known after the investigation has been completed, Fire Officer Anoop Singh told PTI Videos. PTI ALK DIV DIV