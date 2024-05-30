Fire breaks out at police training centre yard in north Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Wazirabad Police Training Centre 'malkhana' (yard) in north Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, they confirmed.

"We received a call regarding a blaze at 2.37 pm. A total of 10 fire engines were pressed into service. No one sustained injuries in the incident," a DFS officer said.

"Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire," the officer added.