Fire breaks out at Rail coaching depot in Jabalpur; none injured

Jabalpur, Oct 21 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a coaching depot of the West Central Railway (WCR) in Jabalpur on Monday evening, an official said.

Advertisment

No casualty or damage to Railway property was reported in the blaze which broke out at around 6 pm and was extinguished by employees present in the facility within 15 minutes, WCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

A probe has been ordered to find out the reason for the outbreak of the fire, the CPRO said.

A coaching depot serves as a maintenance facility for trains. PTI COR LAL RSY