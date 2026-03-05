Fire breaks out at railway workshop in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam), Mar 5 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Thursday at the railway mechanical workshop in Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials said.

There has been no report of any injury to any person so far, they added.

The incident took place at the first mechanical railway workshop of Northeast India, located at Kadamani in Dibrugarh, a senior official said.

According to reports, smoke was first noticed emanating from a store inside the workshop during the afternoon hours. The sudden sight of thick smoke created a chaotic situation in the locality, he added.

"The workshop authorities immediately informed the fire and emergency services. Subsequently, around six fire tenders from Dibrugarh and Lahowal rushed to the spot and launched operations to control the blaze," the official said.

The fire was contained within hours, and the situation is under control now, he added.

"Preliminary information suggests that welding work was underway inside the store when the incident occurred. It is suspected that sparks from the welding may have triggered the fire," another official said.