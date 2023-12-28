Fire breaks out at residence of former Chhattisgarh minister Guru Rudra Kumar

Raipur, Dec 28 (PTI) A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at the official residence of former Chhattisgarh minister Guru Rudra Kumar here, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm at the office inside the bungalow located in the Ganj police station limits, an official said, adding that a fire brigade team doused the fire within half an hour.

Kumar, who was the Public Health Engineering minister in the previous Congress government, has not vacated the official residence yet.

An almirah and some other pieces of furniture were engulfed in the fire, and a short circuit could be its cause, the police official added. PTI COR KRK