Fire breaks out at residential building in Jaipur, no one injured

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) A fire had broken out at a residential building here and no one was injured, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the occupants rushed out of the building as soon as they spotted the flames.

"The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building behind Gandhi Nagar police station. Five fire brigades were called from Malviya Nagar and 22 Godown fire stations which doused the flames," the police said.

The matter is being investigated to find the cause behind the fire, they added. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ