Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai' Santacruz; none hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in suburban Santacruz here on Monday, an official from the fire department said.

There was no report of injuries in the blaze that erupted on the third floor of a building in the Khira Nagar locality of SV Road around 10.45 am, the official said.

He said the blaze has been categorised as Level I (minor).

A fire engine, water tanker and other assistance were rushed to the spot, and the fire-fighting operation is underway, the official said, adding the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.