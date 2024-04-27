Fire breaks out at residential flat in South Delhi, no injury reported

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a residential flat here on Saturday, officials said, adding that no injury was reported.

"At around 7 pm, a PCR call regarding a fire incident at a house in DDA flats, Seikh Sarai was received at the Malviya Nagar police station," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the incident took place on the first floor of a three-storeyed building to a short circuit in a window AC unit.

"One fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Some household items such as a refrigerator, an LCD were damaged due to the fire," said the officer. PTI BM MNK MNK