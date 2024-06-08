Fire breaks out at restaurant in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a restaurant in the southeast Delhi area on Saturday evening, officials said.

The officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said there were no reports of anyone injured, as of now.

The officials said a call was received at 5.44 PM that a fire broke out in electric wires outside a restaurant in Shaheen Bagh's 40 Foota Road.

By the time, fire fighting engines reached the spot, it spread into the restaurant, they said. Seven fire tenders have been pressed into service and operation is underway.