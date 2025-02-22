Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant of hotel near Mumbai airport; doused after 1.5 hours

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at the rooftop restaurant of a hotel near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday and was doused after about one and a half hours, an official said.

No one was injured in the “level one” (minor) fire that erupted around 5.30 pm at the rooftop facility of Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) area, the official said.

Earlier, the authorities had given the name of the hotel as Paramount.

The official said 70-80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began at the 10-storey hotel.

The fire was confined to the air-conditioning (AC) unit and exhaust ducting in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet on the terrace, he said.

Three fire engines, three water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, whose exact cause is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI ZA NR