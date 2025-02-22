Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant of hotel near Mumbai airport; no injuries

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at the rooftop restaurant of a hotel near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.

There was no report of any injuries to anyone in the fire that started at the rooftop dining facility of Hotel Paramount in the Vile Parle (East) area, the official said.

Fire engines, water tankers and ambulances have rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation is underway, he said, adding that more details, including the cause of the fire, are awaited. PTI ZA NR