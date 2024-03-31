Fire breaks out at salon in Mumbai; no injuries reported

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a salon operating from a commercial building in Mumbai’s Worli area on Sunday, officials said.

The fire started at the salon, located on the first floor of a one-storey industrial estate, in the afternoon and affected wiring and wooden materials, including sofa and chairs there, an official said.

No injuries have been reported so far, the official said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and local police launched an operation to douse the blaze at the Salon on the Senapati Bapat Marg.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added. PTI DC NR