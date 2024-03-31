Fire breaks out at salon in Mumbai, put out after 3 hours; no injuries

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a salon operating from a commercial building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Sunday afternoon and was extinguished after about three hours, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire at the grooming centre, located on the first floor of Janata Industrial Estate on Senapati Bapat Marg, an official said.

Officials had earlier said that the fire had broken out in the Worli area.

The “Level 1” fire affected wiring and wooden materials, including sofa and chairs in an area of 2,000 square feet, the official said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and local police launched an operation and doused the blaze around 5.30 pm.

“No one was injured in the fire,” he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be determined. PTI DC NR NR