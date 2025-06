New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in the server room of Sanjay Lake Metro Station in Trilokpuri area Monday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire department got a call at 11.10 am about the blaze, which may has been caused by a short circuit, he said.

"We rushed four fire tenders to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.10 pm," the official said. PTI SSJ SSJ VN VN