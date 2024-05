Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Govandi on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire, labelled as ‘Level 1’ (minor), that started around 5.50 pm in the Kurla-Mandala area, the fire official said.

Four fire engines, as many water tankers and other firefighting equipment have been sent to the spot, he said, adding that a similar incident had been reported in the locality earlier. PTI ZA NR