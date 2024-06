Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Navi Mumbai on Friday, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started at the godown near a toll booth in Taloja around noon, he said.

Five fire engines were sent to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR MVG NR