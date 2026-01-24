Fire breaks out at scrap tyre yard at military firing range in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrap tyre yard located inside the Bariyatu military firing range here on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place around 1 pm when plumes of black smoke engulfed the sky in the area located within Sadar police station limits.

Sadar police station OC Kuldeep Kumar said, "As soon as the incident was reported, around a dozen fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze." Hundreds of scrap tyres were stored in the open yard within the premises, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.