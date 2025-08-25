Fire breaks out at scrap yard in Hyderabad, no injuries

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private scrap yard in Dammaiguda area here resulting in heavy smoke, though no one was injured in the incident, police and Fire department officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and after getting information about it at 9.30 PM, police and fire personnel reached the spot and four fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

The flames were brought under control by 11.30 PM, and the fire was completely extinguished by 2 AM on Monday, a Fire Department official said.

A police official said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Thick black smoke emanated from the place of the fire accident.

The fire department official said it is a fire at the yard where scrap materials were dumped. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and a further probe is on.