Fire breaks out at scrap yard in Kirti Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrap yard in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Saturday morning, police said. No one was hurt.

A call regarding the incident was received around 9.45 am at Moti Nagar Police Station, following which local police staff, along with fire tenders, rushed to the spot, they said.

Five fire tenders, two ambulances, and two PCR vans were deployed.

The blaze was contained before it could spread.

A crowd gathered at the site seeing the smoke billowing from the cardboard and paper scrap yard.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.