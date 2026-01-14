Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Thane

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) A fire engulfed seven to eight vehicles at a scrapyard in Rabodi area here on Wednesday afternoon, an official said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received an emergency call regarding the blaze at 1:44 pm, said the cell's chief Yasin Tadvi.

The Fire Department deployed a water tanker and a fire engine, and fire-dousing operations were underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI COR KRK