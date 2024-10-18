Fire breaks out at Sealdah ESI Hospital, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at Sealdah ESI Hospital here on Friday morning, a fire official said.

Advertisment

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, the official said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the official said, adding that most of the patients were safely evacuated from the hospital.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the hospital after receiving the report of the fire.

Advertisment

According to the minister, the fire broke out around 5:30 am. PTI BSM RG