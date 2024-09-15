Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Lawrence Road Industrial Area in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

According to the officials, no casualty was reported as the fire was brought under control.

"We received a call regarding a fire in a factory at 12.19 pm. A total of 19 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported," the official said.

Thick fumes of smoke were seen emerging from the top floor of the multi-storey factory. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We have informed the local police about the matter to investigate the case," the official said, adding that the team faced many difficulties while dousing the blaze.

"Our motive was to douse the flames immediately and to rescue people, if any, trapped inside. Due to high power electricity poles, our teams had to take extra precautions. There was a thick black smoke, thus our team had to use oxygen masks to enter the building," he said.

It took more than three hours to douse the flames completely and the cooling process is underway.

Police said that they got information about the fire and teams were immediately rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.

"We sent PCRs, ambulances and additional force at the spot to keep onlookers at the bay. No one received injury in the fire," a senior police officer said. PTI BM NB NB