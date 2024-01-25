Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi market

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a LPG cylinder refilling shop in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Thursday evening, officials said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call was received about the fire at 6.13 pm and seven fire tenders were pressed into service which brought the blaze under control by 8 pm, the official said.

The fire broke out at the cylinder refilling shop located in the main market of Badarpur. About 25 mini and large gas cylinders kept inside the shop exploded due to the fire, the official said.

It is suspected that an explosion in one of the cylinders caused the fire, the official added. PTI ALK CK