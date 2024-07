New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shop in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received a call regarding a fire at a shop in Karol Bagh at 2.40 pm," the DFS official said.

"Three fire engines were pressed into service," the official added. No casualties have been reported so far.