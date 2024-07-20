Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Ahmedabad; no casualties

Ahmedabad, Jul 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a showroom in a shopping mall in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday, and there were no casualties in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted at a ceramics shop on the second floor of Acropolis Mall in the Thaltej area around 9.30 am due to a short circuit, in-charge Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.

No evacuation was necessary as the mall was closed at the time, he said.

"A firefighter and a tanker were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control after a two-hour operation," Khadia said. PTI KA ARU