Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Hyderabad, no injuries

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Jubilee Hills area here on Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, police and Fire department officials said.

The fire started at around 11.20 AM in the building, housing a saree showroom and other garment outlets, where renovation work was going on, they said, adding five workers, who were inside were brought out.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished. TV visuals showed flames erupting and thick smoke emanating from the exterior of the building.

"The building was vacant and there was no material inside. The fire has been brought under control. No one was injured in the incident," a fire department official said.

The exact cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said. PTI VVK VVK KH