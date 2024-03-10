Fire breaks out at slum in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a slum in Beleghata area of the city on Sunday evening, an official said.

There was, however, no report of any injury due to the blaze, he said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the north-east part of Kolkata, when the flames were spotted at one of the shanties of Chowlpatty area around 7:30 pm, the official said.

The blaze was put out after an hour, the fire brigade official told PTI.

"There were a lot of combustible materials in the cluster," he said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an LPG cylinder explosion, but the exact reason could be ascertained after forensic tests, the official added. PTI SUS RBT