Fire breaks out at south Kolkata market, 40 shops gutted

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a market in south Kolkata’s Ramgarh in the early hours of Friday, gutting around 40 shops, officials said.

The blaze erupted in a cluster of shops in the densely populated area around 1.30 am, they said.

Seven fire tenders took around two hours to douse the flames, the officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries yet, though nearly 40 shops in the market have been reduced to ashes, they said.

Owing to the congested layout of the market, the fire spread rapidly.

"The cooling process is currently underway. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined," an official said.