Fire breaks out at steel factory in Palghar district

Palghar, Dec 8 (PTI) A "big" fire broke out at a steel company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday night, an official said.

There are no reports of any injuries in the fire that erupted in the factory in Boisar area around 10.15 pm, the official said, quoting District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam.

An official with the Boisar MIDC fire station told PTI that three fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Huge plumes of flames rising from the factory could be seen from a long distance.

The cause of the blaze is being probed, the official said. PTI COR NR