Fire breaks out at steel plant in Odisha, no injuries

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at the blast furnace of Jindal Steel and Power's plant in Odisha’s Angul district on Monday, the company said, adding that it was quickly contained and there were no injuries.

The incident occurred around 8 PM following a small explosion in the blast furnace. Plant officials and the firefighting team promptly responded to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the explosion was yet to be determined, officials said.

In a statement, the company said, "This evening a brief incident happened in our blast furnace. Emergency protocols were immediately acted to ensure safety of people and the facilities. There is no injury to anyone and situation is fully under control. We urge public to avoid spreading rumours. For JSP, safety always comes first." PTI AAM AAM MNB