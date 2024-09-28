Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics factory in TN; none injured

Chennai: A fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

However, there were no casualties nor anyone injured due to the incident, they said.

Seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts were pressed into service. They doused the flames after battling for hours.

"The incident occurred at a chemical godown located on the campus at about 6 am. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. There has been no casualty nor injury to anyone," a senior fire and rescue service official at the Hosur Fire Station told PTI.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd said the employees were safe and officials are currently engaged in identifying the cause of the incident.

"There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

According to the company website, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd is a greenfield venture of the diversified conglomerate Tata Group with expertise in manufacturing precision components.