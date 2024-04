Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a tent godown near Jaipur on Friday, police said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

Bindayaka SHO Bhajan Lal said that the fire broke out in the godown located near Pal ke Balaji temple.

Goods kept in the godown were gutted in the blaze, he said.

"The flames were doused after nearly three hours. The reason behind the fire is not clear yet and the matter is being investigated," he said. PTI SDA NB NB