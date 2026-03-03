Fire breaks out at tent house in J'khand's Bokaro, no report of any casualty

Bokaro, Mar 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a tent house in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday evening, which triggered blast of LPG cylinders kept inside it, police said.

However, no casualty was reported from the incident so far, they said.

The incident happened near Siwandih More under Marafari police station limits.

Marafari police station in-charge Azad Khan said that they spotted the fire at the tent house around 5.30 pm, while they were conducting a flag march for the festival of Holi.

"We immediately informed the fire brigade. After a few hours of firefighting, the blaze was doused. However, all materials kept inside the tent house were gutted in the fire," he said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, another official said.

Khan said the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. PTI COR SAN RG