Fire breaks out at The Park Hotel laundry in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a laundry store of 'The Park Hotel' here, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

He said that they received a message at 4.30 pm regarding a minor fire that broke out at 'The Park Hotel' in Connaught Place.

Soon after the message was received, five fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused by immediately after half an hour, he said.

No one was injured due to the fire, he added.